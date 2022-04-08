Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Leclerc keeps Ferrari on top in Practice 2 at Australian GP
Davison caught off-guard by soft tyre blistering
How it happened: Friday at the Australian Grand Prix
Cost cap weighing on Mercedes’ F1 catch-up bid
Mostert wins wild race of tyre attrition, SVG 23rd to third
Marquez not at higher risk of diplopia despite recent crashes
Vettel under investigation for ‘entering track without permission’
How it happened: Supercars Melbourne 400, Friday
Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Practice 1 at Australian GP
Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]