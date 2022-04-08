> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th April, 2022 - 5:38pm
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 27 1:18.978
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 22 1:19.223 +0.245s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 27 1:19.376 +0.398s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 22 1:19.537 +0.559s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:19.658 +0.680s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 25 1:19.842 +0.864s
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:20.055 +1.077s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 24 1:20.100 +1.122s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:20.142 +1.164s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 24 1:20.203 +1.225s
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:20.212 +1.234s
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 30 1:20.424 +1.446s
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:20.521 +1.543s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 28 1:20.611 +1.633s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:21.063 +2.085s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 23 1:21.191 +2.213s
17 23 Alexander Albon Williams Racing 28 1:21.912 +2.934s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:21.974 +2.996s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 24 1:22.307 +3.329s

