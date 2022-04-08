> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th April, 2022 - 2:07pm
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:19.806
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 21 1:20.377 +0.571s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:20.399 +0.593s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 22 1:20.626 +0.820s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 22 1:20.878 +1.072s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 27 1:21.004 +1.198s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:21.027 +1.221s
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 23 1:21.155 +1.349s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 21 1:21.229 +1.423s
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:21.247 +1.441s
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:21.289 +1.483s
12 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:21.457 +1.651s
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:21.661 +1.855s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:21.701 +1.895s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 21 1:21.821 +2.015s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:21.869 +2.063s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 25 1:22.754 +2.948s
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 18 1:23.186 +3.380s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 25 1:23.924 +4.118s
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 15 1:24.349 +4.543s

