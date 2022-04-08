GALLERY: Friday at the Australian Grand Prix
Vettel fined for Formula 1 scooter ride
Love doubles up at Albert Park
Chevrolet wary of Long Beach despite early IndyCar success
Magnussen upbeat after battling illness in F1 practice
Vettel rues loss of Friday running
Surprise packet Jacobson saw early warning signs of tyre trauma
Hamilton: Nothing working for uncompetitive Mercedes
Mostert: WAU needed win after last round ‘hurt our ego’
Ricciardo enjoying reprofiled Albert Park
Jones reacts to career-best solo Supercars result
