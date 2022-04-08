> Features > Downloads

DOWNLOAD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix spotter guide

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th April, 2022 - 8:20am

Your 2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix spotter guide, presented by Mobil 1, to help keep track of the 20 cars and drivers on track this weekend, whether you’re watching at home or trackside at Albert Park.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF version (may take a few seconds to load).

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]