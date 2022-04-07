> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 7th April, 2022 - 4:48pm

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Picture: McLaren Twitter

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

Friday, April 8

Practice 1, 12:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 15:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Free to air: 10 Bold track coverage from 13:00 AEST

Saturday, April 9

Practice 3, 12:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 15:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 16:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 17:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Free to air: 10 track coverage from 10:25 AEST

Sunday, April 10

Pre-race, 13:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 14:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Race, 17:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Free to air: 10 track coverage from 10::25 AEST

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]