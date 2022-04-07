New look for Carpenter IndyCar

Ed Carpenter will compete in a predominantly purple car for the remaining events of his 2022 IndyCar campaign.

The only active owner-driver in the category is contesting all of the oval events this year in a third Ed Carpenter Racing entry, including last month’s at Texas.

Then, Car #33 ran the branding of Alzamend Neuro, which will continue at the Indianapolis 500, Iowa (double-header), and Gateway.

However, instead of a largely white livery, Carpenter’s car will carry purple and aqua hues for his other four races.

Furthermore, team-mate Rinus VeeKay will run the same colours on the #21 Chevrolet in this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Per ECR’s announcement, Alzamend is “a company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorder with a primary target of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Milton ‘Todd’ Ault III, founder and chairman emeritus of Alzamend, will provide tickets to Alzheimer’s caregivers for each IndyCar race where the Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet competes.

Carpenter finished 13th at Texas and is 24th in the series standings, while VeeKay is seventh thanks to top 10s in both races thus far.

The Dutchman and Conor Daly will be in action for ECR again from Saturday morning (AEST), when practice kicks off at Long Beach.