Alonso, Perez complete Supercars laps at Albert Park

Formula 1 stars Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez have cut their first Supercars laps at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit today.

Alpine driver Alonso sampled the #55 Castrol Racing Ford Mustang with Thomas Randle offering guidance from the passenger’s seat.

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Perez drove solo in Triple Eight Race Engineering’s spare Holden ZB Commodore.

To mark the occasion, Triple Eight Race Engineering swapped the iconic #88 for Perez’s customary #11 that he races with in F1.

Feeney donned a headset, speaking with Perez from the pit lane.

While it appeared a relatively pedestrian outing for Perez, Alonso didn’t hold back and even had a moment at Turn 1 as he briefly toured the grass run-off.

The opportunity for Alonso and Randle came courtesy of associated sponsor Castrol.

For the two Formula 1 drivers, it marked the first time either had driven the newly-configured Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

Speaking after his Supercar cameo, Perez said he was eager to get out on track in his Red Bull Racing RB18.