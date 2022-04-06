Team 18 reveals tweaked Pye livery

Hino has come onboard as the title sponsor of Scott Pye’s #20 Holden ZB Commodore for the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400, Team 18 has revealed.

Pye ran with watchmaker Seiko as his naming rights sponsor at the season-opening Sydney SuperNight as well as the most recent Tasmania SuperSprint.

Now, Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer Hino has taken the prime position on the doors of Pye’s entry.

The livery itself has been tweaked, featuring even more red than before – particularly on the front bumper, grille surround, and doors.

“We are very fortunate at Team 18 to have such iconic brands as sponsors, and, as a driver, to represent these brands is fantastic,” said Pye.

“To have Hino on the #20 car for the Australian Grand Prix is a very special feeling and hopefully we’re racing at the pointy end so we can get a great result for Hino.

“To race on the F1 calendar is something that’s very special to all of us drivers and the circuit itself is unbelievable.

“This year I’m really excited to head back and see what it’s like with the upgrades they’ve made.”

As yet, Team 18 has not said whether the deal will extend beyond the third event of the 2022 season.

Team boss Charlie Schwerkolt added, “It’s a really special opportunity to have Hino Australia as naming rights partner for the #20 Hino Racing Supercar for the Australian Grand Prix.

“Not only is it a massive event on the Australian motorsport calendar but it is set to be one of the biggest grand prix Australia has seen for many years.

“It’s exciting to have Hino expand its support of the team for this event. Hino has been part of our team since 2018 and has been an integral part of the journey of Team 18.

“Hino is a major backer of motorsport, not only as a supporter of our team but also as the official light- and medium-duty truck and bus sponsor of the Supercars Championship and the host of the popular Hino Hub, providing the vital information and statistics for race fans in the broadcast.

“I have a fleet of Hino trucks in the Waverley Forklifts group, transporting forklifts around every capital city in Australia, so I know first-hand their performance and reliability is second to none.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Scott Pye on track in the Hino car and chasing some great results at Albert Park this weekend.”

Pye occupies 17th in the Repco Supercars Championship after two rounds.

Team-mate Mark Winterbottom sits 13th in the drivers’ championship, their combined efforts putting Team 18 seventh in the teams’ championship.

The Melbourne 400, which is part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix undercard, kicks off on Thursday, April 7.