R&J Batteries Event Guide: Melbourne 400

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 6th April, 2022 - 12:02pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the Melbourne 400 at Albert Park.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

