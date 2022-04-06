> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Austin

Michelin

By Michelin

Wednesday 6th April, 2022 - 10:17am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 4 of MotoGP in Austin, Texas, United States of America this weekend (April 8-10).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

