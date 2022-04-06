Jacobson expecting unpredictable Melbourne 400

Garry Jacobson expects newly configured corners combined with fresh asphalt will make for an unpredictable Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

This weekend the Repco Supercars Championship leads the support card for the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

The championship will take in 10 sessions over the course of four days with two practices, four lots of qualifying, and four 20-lap races.

Each race features a compulsory pit stop that will see teams switch from either the soft compound to the hard compound or vice versa.

All told, the Subway-backed PremiAir Racing driver believes those factors could make for a wild weekend.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some unpredictable results this event,” said Jacobson.

“I’m sure that everybody is excited about learning the new circuit and the fresh bitumen layout will provide some fast and grippy conditions for the Supercars.

“In terms of not knowing what car setups work or having no knowledge of the track will be good for spectators because I think it’ll provide some chances for people to shoot up and down in the order between practice and qualifying. It’ll be very unpredictable.”

Although Mark Winterbottom detailed his concerns that overtaking might be tougher this year than when Supercars last featured at the circuit, Jacobson has no such fears.

Several corners have been reprofiled, making for a much faster and flowing circuit.

Turn 1 has been widened two and a half metres while Turn 3 has been widened four metres.

Turn 6 should be significantly faster, with the corner seven and a half metres wider than before.

What used to be the Turn 9 and 10 chicane has been removed entirely for a fast, sweeping section of track.

The new Turn 11 (formerly Turn 13) has been reprofiled with a deeper braking zone and more acute apex.

The penultimate corner, Turn 13 (formerly Turn 15) has been widened too with a flat rumble strip at the apex.

“In terms of the layout, it’ll be better for racing with a lot more high speed at the back side of the track that will allow for more passing opportunities,” said Jacobson.

“It’s a great spectacle racing in Melbourne, especially with some afternoon sunset races on the cards.

“I consider it my home track so it will be nice to see familiar faces that have supported me throughout my career.”

Supercars track action at the Melbourne 400 gets underway tomorrow at 11:05 local time/AEDT for Practice 1.