How to watch Supercars’ Melbourne 400

The 2022 Repco Supercars Championship continues this weekend with the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

As part of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix undercard, broadcast coverage of the Supercars action differs from the usual Fox/Seven deal at other events.

For subscribers, Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo will carry live and ad-free Supercars coverage of every session across April 7-10.

However, free-to-air coverage will instead be on Network 10.

As such, Supercars fans will have to tune in via Fox Sports 506 or Kayo to catch Thursday’s two practice sessions and subsequent pair of qualifying sessions.

Friday morning’s two qualifying sessions will also be shown exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo before free-to-air coverage kicks off at 12:00 local time/AEST on 10 Bold.

Friday coverage will include Race 6 live at 14:20 local time/AEST before Friday’s coverage on 10 Bold concludes at 17:30.

Saturday coverage will commence at 10:00 local time/AEST on 10 and 10 HD in time for Race 7 at 10:25.

Race 8 takes place at 14:20 local time/AEST before the day’s coverage concludes at 17:30.

Sunday will see coverage start at 10:00 local time/AEST, again on 10 and 10 HD, with Race 9 getting underway at 12:00.

All four races will comprise 20 laps.

Supercars sessions will be broadcast in New Zealand via Sky Sport.

Television and streaming: Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 (local time/AEST)