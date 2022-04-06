Formula Ford stalwart John Tarran dies

The Formula Ford Association has announced the death of one of the stalwarts of the category, John Tarran.

A statement from the FFA advised, “It is with very deep regret that we advise that very sudden passing of John Tarran.

“John has been a very keen Formula Ford competitor for many years having raced his Lotus 61M with the support at race meetings from his partner Karissa, mother Rosemary and father John Snr.

“John was the epitome of a Historic racer who loved to race and was always very happy to compete in his immaculate Lotus recently rebuilt and enjoy the banter with fellow competitors after each race.

“Our sincere condolences to Karissa, John Snr and Rosemary.

“The family has requested their privacy at this very difficult time.”

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Tarran’s family and friends.