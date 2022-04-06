F1 pit lane limit increase for Albert Park

Sunday’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix could offer new strategic options for teams.

Following the widening of pit lane as part of broader works last year, Speedcafe.com has learned the speed limit has been increased.

Cars will now be able to traverse the lane at 80km/h, up from 60km/h.

The reduced transit time is hoped to open greater strategic freedoms for teams, and the potential trial for a two-stop race.

Organisers had hoped the speed limit would increase after widening the lane by two metres.

It was the first of three phases of work in Albert Park that also saw a number of corners reprofiled or eliminated and the entire racing surface relaid.

This weekend’s event also includes a fourth DRS zone as Melbourne prepares to host F1 for the first time since 2019.