Australian Grand Prix off-track entertainment guide 

As the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix returns this weekend, we have your guide to the off-track entertainment at Albert Park.

Across all four days of the event you will find everything from official merchandise to food and beverage options and also live music.

The best way to get around is by having a map handy, which you can download here.

As far as live music goes, there will be performances across the weekend from The Rubens, Peking Duk, Bliss n Eso and more.

Around the precinct there is also M-Lane, F1 Fan Zone, F1 Central and Melbourne Walk which is where fans can see the Formula 1 drivers the team personnel arrive.

There is also Supercars Central, Legends Lane various car clubs and the Tech Hub to explore.

For more information visit the event website at: grandprix.com.au