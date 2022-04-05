Tasman Series winner to race at Australian Grand Prix

Aaron Cameron will return to the S5000 field this weekend for the first time since sealing the Tasman Series title last December.

Cameron won the reborn mantle in somewhat controversial circumstances after being involved in a crash that caused the final race at Mount Panorama to be red flagged and ultimately abandoned.

The 22-year-old has spent the first part of the year contesting the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, but will find himself back in an open-wheeler at Albert Park this Thursday to Sunday as S5000 supports the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

Cameron is the second of two Garry Rogers Motorsport drivers that had previously been entered as ‘TBA’ for Round 3 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship; the other being Ben Bargwanna.

“Pumped to be back for the Australian Grand Prix this year in the S5000 category where we’re looking forward to having a good crack again and a good weekend at a new and improved grand prix circuit,” said Cameron.

“It will be super fun in these cars with not too much downforce like the F1s.

“We’ve done a test day prior to re-acclimatise myself in the car and we will see what we can do mixing with the likes of Jimmy [James Golding] and Joey Mawson.

“It will be exciting to be back and have another crack.”

Tim Macrow sits atop the S5000 standings, just ahead of Mawson, Cooper Webster and Golding, who are all within three points of the lead.