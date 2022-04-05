Carrera Cup grid unveiled for Australian Grand Prix
MAP: Changes to Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit
Brown not fazed by ‘odd’ lacklustre pace
MotoGP champion Lorenzo to race in Carrera Cup
Van Gisbergen set for Trans Am tilt
Tasman Series winner to race at Australian Grand Prix
Reynolds riding high after ‘best weekend’ yet with Grove
Loeb to make DTM debut aboard Red Bull Ferrari
Horner predicts development race with Ferrari
No surprises expected from revised Albert Park
Gen3 driver line-up set for Phillip Island test
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]