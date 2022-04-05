Foyt among additions to NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot

Four names have been added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s ballot for its Class of 2023 to form a final 15-strong list of nominees.

Among them is 1972 Daytona 500 winner A.J. Foyt, who is perhaps even better known for his exploits in the world of IndyCar (a seven-time title winner during the USAC era).

Joining him on the Pioneer Ballot is Sam Ard, who won what is now known as the Xfinity Series in both 1983 and 1984.

A crash in the second of those title years put an end to his driving career; he passed away in 2017 at age 78.

New to the Modern Era ballot is Matt Kenseth and Tim Brewer.

Kenseth won the 2003 Cup Series, plus the Daytona 500 in 2009 and 2012, for Roush Racing/Roush Fenway Racing.

The now 50-year-old competed in the top flight of NASCAR as recently as 2020, in a Chip Ganassi Racing campaign that included second place at Indianapolis.

Brewer meanwhile twice won the Cup Series as a crew chief, the first with Cale Yarborough (1978) and the second with Darrell Waltrip (1981).

Earlier this year, Dale Earnhardt Jnr, Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik became the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 is due to be voted on next month, on May 4, with two inductees selected from the Modern Era group and one from Pioneer.

Modern Era Ballot nominees: Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Matt Kenseth, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine

Pioneer Era Ballot nominees: Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff, Ralph Moody