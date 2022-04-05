> News > Carrera Cup

Carrera Cup grid unveiled for Australian Grand Prix

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Tuesday 5th April, 2022 - 2:16pm

The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia season opens this weekend

A 31-car field has been announced for the opening round of the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship this weekend at Albert Park.

There has been plenty of anticipation around the new, faster Type 992 Cup cars, which were first put through their paces at a category-wide test at Sydney Motorsport Park in January.

The 31-strong entry list beats all other first-round grid sizes for the debut of a model in Carrera Cup Australia, eclipsing the 26 seen for the new 996 in 2003, and the same number for the opening event using the 991.2 at the 2018 Adelaide 500.

Five drivers will make their debuts, including Super2 Series regular Angelo Mouzouris and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia privateer Brad Shiels.

Bayley Hall, Ryan Suhle and Matt Belford will all step up from the second-tier Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Carrera Cup action at the Formula 1 Heineken Grand Prix will start with practice and qualifying on Thursday, ahead of two races on Friday, and another race on each of Saturday and Sunday.

The one-make series will compete at another seven Supercars events following Albert Park, namely Winton, Darwin, Townsville, The Bend, Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast.

Entry list: Round 1, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Number Name Class Sponsor
4 Stephen Grove Pro-Am Grove Racing
5 Ryan Suhle Pro SP Tools / EBM
6 Angelo Mouzouris Pro Sonic Motor Racing / PitBox
7 Tim Miles Pro-Am Miles Advisory Partners / N2C
8 Nick McBride Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne
9 Marc Cini Pro-Am Hallmarc
11 Jackson Walls Pro Objective Racing
12 Harri Jones Pro Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group
13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am The Bend Motorsport Park / HTFU
14 Matthew Belford Pro-Am ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne
17 Callum Hedge Pro Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM
22 Dean Cook Pro-Am Zonzo Racing
25 Michael Almond Pro Petrol Services Australia
27 Liam Talbot Pro-Am Wash It / Paynter Dixon
28 Bayley Hall Pro Printech
38 David Wall Pro Monochrome / Paynter Dixon
45 Duvashen Padayachee Pro Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts
48 Geoff Emery Pro-Am ASM
53 Luke Youlden Pro Tekworkx / Hire A Hubby
72 Max Vidau Pro Tekworkx / Tyrepower
74 David Russell Pro EMA Motorsport
76 Christian Pancione Pro VCM Performance / HP Tuners
77 Rodney Jane Pro-Am Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts
86 Drew Hall Pro-Am Wall Racing
88 Dylan O’Keeffe Pro Dexion / RAM Motorsport
100 Dale Wood Pro Timken Racing
101 Tony Quinn Pro-Am Local Legends
222 Scott Taylor Pro-Am Scott Taylor Motorsport
333 Brad Shiels Pro Royal Purple Racing
777 Simon Fallon Pro Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts / Bremtech
999 Aaron Love Pro Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]