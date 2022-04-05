Carrera Cup grid unveiled for Australian Grand Prix

A 31-car field has been announced for the opening round of the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship this weekend at Albert Park.

There has been plenty of anticipation around the new, faster Type 992 Cup cars, which were first put through their paces at a category-wide test at Sydney Motorsport Park in January.

The 31-strong entry list beats all other first-round grid sizes for the debut of a model in Carrera Cup Australia, eclipsing the 26 seen for the new 996 in 2003, and the same number for the opening event using the 991.2 at the 2018 Adelaide 500.

Five drivers will make their debuts, including Super2 Series regular Angelo Mouzouris and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia privateer Brad Shiels.

Bayley Hall, Ryan Suhle and Matt Belford will all step up from the second-tier Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Carrera Cup action at the Formula 1 Heineken Grand Prix will start with practice and qualifying on Thursday, ahead of two races on Friday, and another race on each of Saturday and Sunday.

The one-make series will compete at another seven Supercars events following Albert Park, namely Winton, Darwin, Townsville, The Bend, Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast.

Entry list: Round 1, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia