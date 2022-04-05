Carrera Cup grid unveiled for Australian Grand Prix
The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia season opens this weekend
A 31-car field has been announced for the opening round of the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship this weekend at Albert Park.
There has been plenty of anticipation around the new, faster Type 992 Cup cars, which were first put through their paces at a category-wide test at Sydney Motorsport Park in January.
The 31-strong entry list beats all other first-round grid sizes for the debut of a model in Carrera Cup Australia, eclipsing the 26 seen for the new 996 in 2003, and the same number for the opening event using the 991.2 at the 2018 Adelaide 500.
Five drivers will make their debuts, including Super2 Series regular Angelo Mouzouris and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia privateer Brad Shiels.
Bayley Hall, Ryan Suhle and Matt Belford will all step up from the second-tier Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.
Carrera Cup action at the Formula 1 Heineken Grand Prix will start with practice and qualifying on Thursday, ahead of two races on Friday, and another race on each of Saturday and Sunday.
The one-make series will compete at another seven Supercars events following Albert Park, namely Winton, Darwin, Townsville, The Bend, Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast.
Entry list: Round 1, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Sponsor
|4
|Stephen Grove
|Pro-Am
|Grove Racing
|5
|Ryan Suhle
|Pro
|SP Tools / EBM
|6
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Pro
|Sonic Motor Racing / PitBox
|7
|Tim Miles
|Pro-Am
|Miles Advisory Partners / N2C
|8
|Nick McBride
|Pro
|Porsche Centre Melbourne
|9
|Marc Cini
|Pro-Am
|Hallmarc
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Pro
|Objective Racing
|12
|Harri Jones
|Pro
|Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group
|13
|Sam Shahin
|Pro-Am
|The Bend Motorsport Park / HTFU
|14
|Matthew Belford
|Pro-Am
|ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne
|17
|Callum Hedge
|Pro
|Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM
|22
|Dean Cook
|Pro-Am
|Zonzo Racing
|25
|Michael Almond
|Pro
|Petrol Services Australia
|27
|Liam Talbot
|Pro-Am
|Wash It / Paynter Dixon
|28
|Bayley Hall
|Pro
|Printech
|38
|David Wall
|Pro
|Monochrome / Paynter Dixon
|45
|Duvashen Padayachee
|Pro
|Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts
|48
|Geoff Emery
|Pro-Am
|ASM
|53
|Luke Youlden
|Pro
|Tekworkx / Hire A Hubby
|72
|Max Vidau
|Pro
|Tekworkx / Tyrepower
|74
|David Russell
|Pro
|EMA Motorsport
|76
|Christian Pancione
|Pro
|VCM Performance / HP Tuners
|77
|Rodney Jane
|Pro-Am
|Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts
|86
|Drew Hall
|Pro-Am
|Wall Racing
|88
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Pro
|Dexion / RAM Motorsport
|100
|Dale Wood
|Pro
|Timken Racing
|101
|Tony Quinn
|Pro-Am
|Local Legends
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Pro-Am
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|333
|Brad Shiels
|Pro
|Royal Purple Racing
|777
|Simon Fallon
|Pro
|Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts / Bremtech
|999
|Aaron Love
|Pro
|Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts
