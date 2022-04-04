Subway set to continue with Jacobson

PremiAir Racing has confirmed Subway will continue as the naming rights sponsor of Garry Jacobson for a further two Repco Supercars Championship events.

Initially announced on a two-round deal, the iconic yellow, green, and white colour scheme debuted at the season-opening Sydney SuperNight and returned for the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Now, the #76 Holden ZB Commodore will continue in that livery for the forthcoming Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 and the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight that follows.

PremiAir Racing and Jacobson leant on the sponsorship deal at Symmons Plains, celebrating the Shepparton-born driver’s 100th race start in Supercars last time out.

“I feel very honoured to have a company that has the same values as myself, continuing to support the team,” said Jacobson.

“Prior to Subway coming onboard, it was my go-to meal numerous times a week, as I’m always on the go and know I can rely on eating healthy no matter where I am when I order Subway. So, to have them extend this partnership with us is fantastic.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Subway team and learning about the company. We’ve had a lot of fun so far capturing entertaining content and I’m looking forward to expanding on this over the coming weeks.

“The Grand Prix is going to be a huge event; we haven’t raced at Albert Park for two years now. I’m pumped for the round as the atmosphere is going be awesome.

“The Subway livery looks fantastic so I’m looking forward to getting it out around the Melbourne circuit. We’ve got four races, so fingers crossed the team has a successful weekend and we can do Subway proud, on and off track.”

Supercars gets proceedings underway at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on Thursday, April 7 with Practice 1 at 11:05 local time/AEST.