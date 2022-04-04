Network 10 announces AGP presenter line-up

Network 10 has announced its line-up of on-air talent, spearheaded by Mark Webber, for this weekend’s Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

As F1’s free-to-air television partner in Australia, 10 will carry 20-and-a-half hours of live coverage of the Albert Park event, from 12:00 AEST this Friday.

Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon have been named as co-hosts of the telecasts, the former having fronted MotoGP on Fox Sports in recent times.

As has become customary, nine-time grand prix winner Webber will serve as an F1 expert, as will journalist Tom Clarkson.

Rounding out the team are Natalie Hunter and Network 10/Paramount+ football pundit Archie Thompson, who will provide colour pieces from around Albert Park.

The event kicks off this Thursday with support category action, before F1 hits the track for the first time on Friday at 13:00 local time/AEST.

Network 10 telecast times

Friday, April 8: 12:00-17:30 AEST, 10 Bold/10 play

Saturday, April 9: 10:00-17:30 AEST, 10 (primary)/10 play

Sunday, April 10: 10:00-17:30 AEST, 10 (primary)/10 play