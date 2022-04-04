Gen3 Supercars set for Australian GP cameo

General Motors Specialty Vehicles and Ford are set to showcase their respective next-generation Supercars at this weekend’s Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

The Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang will take to the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit for demonstration laps over the course of the four-day event on April 7-10.

It marks the first appearance of the cars in Victoria after plans to test at Winton Motor Raceway earlier this year were abandoned.

So far, the cars have taken to Mount Panorama for the initial reveal, Queensland Raceway, and most recently Symmons Plains for testing.

“The Gen3 Camaro Supercar will be on the track at various stages in the weekend’s programme,” said Chevrolet Racing general manager Chris Payne.

“It will be looking resplendent in its new black livery and will also create a cacophony of noise thanks to its Chevrolet Racing 5.7-litre LTR V8 engine.

“It arrives in Melbourne fresh from testing and a visit to Tasmania as part of the most recent round. It’s a real treat to have it here for race fans to see and hear.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting new era for motorsport under the Chevrolet Racing banner and eagerly await the arrival of the Gen3 Camaro ZL1 Supercar on the grid at the start of the 2023 season.”

The Camaro cameo is part of a wider effort from GMSV to promote its fledgling portfolio of Chevrolet vehicles.

The Silverado Heavy Duty will take centre stage as part of a GMSV display at Champions Gateway alongside the Corvette C8 Stingray.

“The whole city is buzzing with excitement to have its treasured race weekend back and GM Specialty Vehicles are thrilled to be a part of all the action this year,” said Jodie Lennon, GMSV general manager of marketing, customer experience and communications.

“GMSV is all about handpicking some of the very best of what GM has to offer and bringing it to motoring enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand. What better place than the Grand Prix to show off our latest and greatest products?”

“The response to C8 has been absolutely phenomenal, it’s such a dramatic car to look at, let alone drive, and we’re looking forward to introducing fans of all ages to this iconic vehicle.”

The Repco Supercars Championship will form part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix support card alongside Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australian and the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.