NETWORK: Scott Bullard, Tru-Turf 

As the new owner and operator of Tru-Turf, Scott Bullard has wasted no time getting his hands dirty and ensuring Tru-Turf greens and sports turf rollers continue to deliver quality products both in Australia and abroad.

Tru-Turf was established on Australia’s Gold Coast in 1989 with a vision to create a roller unlike any other and now more than 30 years later, Tru-Turf Golf & Sports Turf Rollers are used across the world helping golf courses and sporting stadiums to deliver rolling perfection.

Bullard took ownership of Tru-Turf in October last year and with a strong business background he saw a great opportunity to take the business to the next level.

“Tru-Turf is a real Australian success story and the previous owners should be commended for their efforts in building a brand and product that has taken the turf world by storm,” said Bullard.

“Since taking over I’ve made it a priority to talk with as many owners of Tru-Turf rollers as possible and get an understanding on every aspect of the rollers to ensure we are continuing to be the market-leader in this space.”

As an Official Licensed Product of the PGA Tour, Tru-Turf are the trusted greens roller used on some of the best courses in the world, including St. Andrews, Augusta National, Royal Melbourne and Pebble Beach, just to name a few.

Also as part of the ownership change Bullard sought to find a General Manager that could look after the day-to-day operation and quickly appointed Nick Thornton, who has a long association with the game of golf.

“Nick has a strong background across all areas of the golfing landscape and I’m excited about what he can bring to Tru-Turf as an operation,” added Bullard.

“Nick is charged with controlling the business operation both in Australia and around the world. We want to continue to deliver both a quality service and product across every aspect of the business.”

Tru-Turf has launched and is currently running a competition ‘Show Us Your Tru-Turf’ to find the best photo of a roller on a fantastic course backdrop, with the best entry set to win USD$10,000.

With many thousands of rollers being used to gain rolling perfection around the world, Tru-Turf is on the lookout for images that showcase their product in action, on the course.

With a range of products, Tru-Turf pride themselves on having a greens or sports turf roller to suit the needs of any golf course, stadium or sports field. Innovation hasn’t stopped either, with the development of the world’s first and only electric greens roller that can roll 18 greens on just one charge.

For Tru-Turf, time rolls on, but some things don’t change. The team is committed to delivering a product that will give you that ‘ROLLING PERFECTION’.

