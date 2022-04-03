Miller set for grid penalty for impeding Quartararo

Jack Miller is set for a grid penalty for impeding Fabio Quartararo in Qualifying 2 at the Gran Premio Michelin De La Republica Argentina.

The Queenslander had finished the session 11th-fastest after a crash at the start of his second flying lap, but has told reporters that he has been penalised three positions on the grid for Sunday’s (local time) race.

With the #43 Ducati Lenovo Team entry dropping to 14th, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) is promoted to 11th, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) to 12th, and Miller’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia to 13th.

The drama unfolded early in riders’ second runs when Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) happened upon #43 on the run from Turn 6 to Turn 7, while on a flyer.

The Frenchman was obviously angered by the incident, seen gesticulating at Miller as he abandoned the lap and eased into the long lap loop at Turn 7/Turn 8.

Race Direction quickly advised that the incident was under investigation, with a decision now apparently reached.

More to follow