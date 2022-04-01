> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Whincup, Feeney review start of Supercars season

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 2nd April, 2022 - 10:10am

Watch as Triple Eight Race Engineering rookie Broc Feeney and team principal Jamie Whincup undertake an extensive debrief on various matters.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]