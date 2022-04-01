Verstappen in favour of tighter track limits

Max Verstappen is a supporter of Formula 1’s new stance against the abuse of track limits.

Teams and drivers have this year been advised that the white line will be the delineating factor when it comes to track limits on all corners on all tracks.

While theoretically this has always been the case, the clarification is a welcome one for last year’s world champion after officials previously turned a blind eye in some corners.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was the first race under the new interpretation with the on-track action uninhibited despite the tighter restrictions.

“I think it was quite clear in Bahrain, what we were allowed to do and not,” the 2021 world champion said.

“Of course, every track is a bit different, so you have you need to have discussions again about what you think and feel and work together with it.

“But Bahrain was straightforward, and I think that’s what we all want, right? We want clear understanding of what’s happening.”

Track limits were less of a concern at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, given the very nature of the Jeddah street circuit.

Similarly, they’re unlikely to prove much of an issue next weekend in Albert Park, when Formula 1 hits Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s opinion is shared among the paddock, with Fernando Alonso having also voiced his support.

Alonso last year deliberately ran off the road at Turn 2 on the opening lap of the Russian Grand Prix to prove a point.

“It’s like in football, there is an area that you cannot touch the ball with a hand, and there is a referee, and it’s the same rule for everyone,” the Spaniard said when asked about track limits in Bahrain by Speedcafe.com.

“We just need to have a referee that applies the rule.”