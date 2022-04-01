RESULTS: Hard racing in Supercars

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: What did you think of the ‘hard racing’ at Symmons Plains?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 47.58 percent of people said the racing was ‘about right’, while on the other end, 28.05 percent of voters believed the racing was ‘too hard’ and that officials need to clamp down. There was also strong support for even harder racing with 24.37 percent saying ‘drivers should be allowed to get away with more’.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.