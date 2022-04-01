Nakagami out of Argentina MotoGP due to COVID

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami will not compete in this weekend’s Argentina MotoGP round after contracting COVID-19.

The Japanese rider tested positive before travelling to Termas de Rio Hondo on Monday and, while he did not have any symptoms, two subsequent tests affirmed that initial result.

“Unfortunately, I will not race this weekend in Argentina,” said Nakagami, currently 14th in the championship.

“I am really sorry for my team, sponsors and fans. I don’t have any symptoms and I am feeling good.”

He is resting at home and will not be replaced this weekend, meaning the satellite Honda team is down to just Alex Marquez for the time being.

It is hoped that #30 will be back on the grid for the Grand Prix of the Americas, a week after the Argentina round.

At the factory team, Stefan Bradl is filling in for Marc Marquez as the latter continues his recovery from a new occurrence of diplopia triggered by his sickening Mandalika highside.

No one will be riding on Friday (local time) in Argentina, however, with practice cancelled as some teams continue to wait on equipment which is stuck in Kenya with a broken-down aeroplane.

Free Practice 1 for all three classes now takes place on Saturday (local time).