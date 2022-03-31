> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Chevrolet’s new IndyCar engine

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 31st March, 2022 - 11:02am

Listen to Chevrolet’s new, 2.4-litre IndyCar engine in its first track test.

CLICK HERE for more on the test

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]