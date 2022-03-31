Tyre rule tweak for Melbourne 400

Supercars has tweaked its tyre rules ahead of next weekend’s Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

Initially, Supercars stated in its Supplementary Regulations that all four qualifying sessions would be run on soft compound tyres.

However, the recently released Further Supplementary Regulations have seen that tweaked.

Tyre compound use will be split, with soft rubber for qualifying for Race 6 and Race 7 while qualifying for Race 8 and Race 9 will be restricted to hards.

Each car will be required to complete one compulsory four-tyre pit stop during each of the 20-lap races and finish on the alternative compound to what they started on.

No later than 30 minutes prior to the 15-minute signal for each of the races, teams must nominate the tyre compound they will commence that race with.

The compulsory pit stop window will open on Lap 2.

Specific to the event is that each qualifying will be time certain “except in extreme circumstances as determined by the Stewards, in which case the session may be extended.”

A total of 20 bonus points for the fastest lap are up for grabs, five per race. Only the top 15 finishers will be eligible.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place on April 7-10.