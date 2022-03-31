Supercars releases Perth SuperNight schedule
Supercars returns to Perth for the first time since 2019. Picture: Dirk Klynsmith
Supercars has released its track schedule for the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight at Wanneroo Raceway.
The April 30-May 1 event will mark the first time since 2019 that the championship has appeared at the Perth circuit having been absent in the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As expected, Supercars will be supported by the combined Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series.
The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, Historic Touring Cars and Radical Cup will also feature on the support card.
On the Saturday, Supercars will take in two 30-minute practice sessions before a three-part knockout qualifying to determine the grid for Race 10.
Part 1 will last 12 minutes while Part 2 and Part 3 will be 10 minutes apiece.
The sole night race will comprise 46 laps, with racing set to begin at 18:40 local time/AWST.
Come Sunday, Supercars will have two 12-minute qualifiers to set the grid for Race 11 and Race 12, both of which will also last 46 laps.
Race 11 gets underway at 11:05 local time/AWST while Race 12 kicks off at 15:45 local time/AWST.
Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight Schedule:
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|Friday, April 29
|11:15
|11:35
|Historic Touring Cars
|0:20
|Practice
|11:45
|12:05
|Radical Cup
|0:20
|Practice 1
|12:15
|12:35
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Practice
|12:50
|13:30
|Dunlop Series
|0:40
|Practice 1
|13:45
|14:05
|Historic Touring Cars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|14:15
|14:35
|Radical Cup
|0:20
|Practice 2
|14:45
|15:05
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Qualifying
|15:20
|16:00
|Dunlop Series
|0:40
|Practice 2
|Saturday, April 30
|10:20
|10:50
|Supercars Championship
|0:30
|Practice 1
|11:05
|11:20
|Historic Touring Cars
|10 laps or 1 lap after 11:18
|Race 1
|11:30
|12:00
|Radical Cup
|0:30
|Qualifying
|12:15
|12:45
|Supercars Championship
|0:30
|Practice 2
|13:00
|13:20
|V8 SuperUtes
|15 laps or 1 lap after 13:18
|Race 1
|13:30
|13:45
|Historic Touring Cars
|10 laps or 1 lap after 13:43
|Race 2
|14:00
|14:10
|Dunlop Series
|0:10
|Qualifying (Super3)
|14:15
|14:25
|Dunlop Series
|0:10
|Qualifying (Super2)
|14:40
|14:52
|Supercars Championship
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 1 – Race 10
|14:57
|15:07
|Supercars Championship
|0:10
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 10
|15:12
|15:22
|Supercars Championship
|0:10
|Qualifying Part 3 – Race 10
|15:45
|16:30
|Radical Cup
|43 laps or 1 lap after 16:28
|Race 1
|16:40
|17:05
|V8 SuperUtes
|10 laps or 1 lap after 11:18
|Race 2
|17:20
|17:50
|Dunlop Series
|26 laps or 1 lap after 17:48
|Race 1
|18:40
|
|Supercars Championship
|46 laps or 1 lap after 19:38
|Race 10
|Sunday, May 1
|8:10
|8:25
|Historic Touring Cars
|10 laps or 1 lap after 8:23
|Race 3
|8:40
|8:50
|Dunlop Series
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 2- Dunlop Super2
|8:55
|9:05
|Dunlop Series
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 2- Dunlop Super3
|9:20
|9:32
|Supercars Championship
|0:12
|Qualifying Race 11
|9:42
|9:54
|Supercars Championship
|0:12
|Qualifying Race 12
|10:20
|11:05
|Radical Cup
|43 laps or 1 lap after 11:03
|Race 2
|11:15
|11:35
|V8 SuperUtes
|15 laps or 1 lap after 11:33
|Race 3
|12:05
|
|Supercars Championship
|46 laps or 1 lap after 13:08
|Race 11
|13:20
|13:40
|Historic Touring Cars
|15 laps or 1 lap after 13:38
|Race 4
|13:50
|14:10
|V8 SuperUtes
|15 laps or 1 lap after 14:08
|Race 4
|14:25
|14:55
|Dunlop Series
|26 laps or 1 lap after 14:53
|Race 2
|15:45
|
|Supercars Championship
|46 laps or 1 lap after 16:43
|Race 12
