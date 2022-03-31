> News > Supercars

Supercars releases Perth SuperNight schedule

Simon Chapman

By Simon Chapman

Thursday 31st March, 2022 - 12:44pm

Supercars returns to Perth for the first time since 2019. Picture: Dirk Klynsmith

Supercars has released its track schedule for the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight at Wanneroo Raceway.

The April 30-May 1 event will mark the first time since 2019 that the championship has appeared at the Perth circuit having been absent in the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As expected, Supercars will be supported by the combined Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series.

The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, Historic Touring Cars and Radical Cup will also feature on the support card.

On the Saturday, Supercars will take in two 30-minute practice sessions before a three-part knockout qualifying to determine the grid for Race 10.

Part 1 will last 12 minutes while Part 2 and Part 3 will be 10 minutes apiece.

The sole night race will comprise 46 laps, with racing set to begin at 18:40 local time/AWST.

Come Sunday, Supercars will have two 12-minute qualifiers to set the grid for Race 11 and Race 12, both of which will also last 46 laps.

Race 11 gets underway at 11:05 local time/AWST while Race 12 kicks off at 15:45 local time/AWST.

Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight Schedule:

Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session
Friday, April 29
11:15 11:35 Historic Touring Cars 0:20 Practice
11:45 12:05 Radical Cup 0:20 Practice 1
12:15 12:35 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Practice
12:50 13:30 Dunlop Series 0:40 Practice 1
13:45 14:05 Historic Touring Cars 0:20 Qualifying
14:15 14:35 Radical Cup 0:20 Practice 2
14:45 15:05 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Qualifying
15:20 16:00 Dunlop Series 0:40 Practice 2
Saturday, April 30
10:20 10:50 Supercars Championship 0:30 Practice 1
11:05 11:20 Historic Touring Cars 10 laps or 1 lap after 11:18 Race 1
11:30 12:00 Radical Cup 0:30 Qualifying
12:15 12:45 Supercars Championship 0:30 Practice 2
13:00 13:20 V8 SuperUtes 15 laps or 1 lap after 13:18 Race 1
13:30 13:45 Historic Touring Cars 10 laps or 1 lap after 13:43 Race 2
14:00 14:10 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying (Super3)
14:15 14:25 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying (Super2)
14:40 14:52 Supercars Championship 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 10
14:57 15:07 Supercars Championship 0:10 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 10
15:12 15:22 Supercars Championship 0:10 Qualifying Part 3 – Race 10
15:45 16:30 Radical Cup 43 laps or 1 lap after 16:28 Race 1
16:40 17:05 V8 SuperUtes 10 laps or 1 lap after 11:18 Race 2
17:20 17:50 Dunlop Series 26 laps or 1 lap after 17:48 Race 1
18:40 Supercars Championship 46 laps or 1 lap after 19:38 Race 10
Sunday, May 1
8:10 8:25 Historic Touring Cars 10 laps or 1 lap after 8:23 Race 3
8:40 8:50 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying Race 2- Dunlop Super2
8:55 9:05 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying Race 2- Dunlop Super3
9:20 9:32 Supercars Championship 0:12 Qualifying Race 11
9:42 9:54 Supercars Championship 0:12 Qualifying Race 12
10:20 11:05 Radical Cup 43 laps or 1 lap after 11:03 Race 2
11:15 11:35 V8 SuperUtes 15 laps or 1 lap after 11:33 Race 3
12:05 Supercars Championship 46 laps or 1 lap after 13:08 Race 11
13:20 13:40 Historic Touring Cars 15 laps or 1 lap after 13:38 Race 4
13:50 14:10 V8 SuperUtes 15 laps or 1 lap after 14:08 Race 4
14:25 14:55 Dunlop Series 26 laps or 1 lap after 14:53 Race 2
15:45 Supercars Championship 46 laps or 1 lap after 16:43 Race 12

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]