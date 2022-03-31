Melbourne 400 naming rights sponsor revealed

The Melbourne 400 will once again be sponsored by Beaurepaires, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has confirmed.

Since 2018, the Melbourne 400 has been a points-paying round in the Repco Supercars Championship, Beaurepaires taking naming rights in 2019.

Supercars has had a long history with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

With the exception of 2007, Supercars has raced at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit each year the grand prix has been held in Melbourne since 1996.

Supercars hasn’t raced at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix since 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 cancellations due to COVID-19.

“We’re excited to have Beaurepaires as the official naming rights sponsor of the Supercars Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 in what is shaping up to be an incredible on-track entertainment lineup at the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022,” said Michelle Greco, AGPC sales and commercial general manager.

“Since 2019, Supercars’ Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 has brought us exhilarating on-track entertainment.

“As one of the premier homegrown motorsport categories in Australia, we’re ready to welcome Supercars back to Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, and we know fans are too.”

Beaurepaires vice president Scott Bennett added, “We’re so happy to have racing return to Melbourne’s iconic Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit and are equally thrilled to be back as naming rights partner of the Supercars Melbourne 400.

“As proud supporters of motorsport in Australia, we can’t wait to see what this year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and the Supercars Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 will bring.”

The Repco Supercars Championship will take in four races across the April 7-10 weekend at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, each 20 laps long.

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen leads the championship on 562 points over Shell V-Power Racing Team drivers Anton De Pasquale (495 points) and Will Davison (440 points).