Schedule released for Bathurst 6 Hour

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 30th March, 2022 - 10:46am

The 2021 Bathurst 6 Hour. Picture: Australian Racing Group

The schedule has been released for next month’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

In addition to the production car enduro which is the headline act, the event will feature the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Historic Touring Cars, HQ Holdens, and the MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association.

The key change for the Bathurst 6 Hour field relative to 2021 is the addition of a 20-minute Warm Up session on the Sunday morning.

Otherwise, their schedule is largely the same, with two, hour-long practice sessions on the Friday, another 40 minutes of practice on the Saturday morning, and 40 minutes of qualifying split equally between the top and bottom 50 percent of the field that afternoon.

The race start time is also unchanged relative to 2021, being 11:15 local time/AEST on Easter Sunday.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia is running to its usual three-race format, with the standard two-part qualifying and two of those races all packed into the second day of the event.

This time around, however, the hot hatches will be the final act on the Saturday, after Bathurst 6 Hour qualifying.

Trans Ams will qualify on the Friday afternoon before two races on the Saturday and another on the Sunday morning.

The event runs from April 15-17, with action on the weekend to be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

A total of 70 cars have been entered in the Bathurst 6 Hour itself.

Schedule: Bathurst 6 Hour, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Start End Series Session Length
Friday, April 15
07:15 07:35 MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association Practice 1 20 min
07:45 08:04 HQ Holden Racing Practice 1 20 min
08:15 08:40 Turtle Wax Trans Am Practice 1 25 min
08:50 09:20 Supercheap Auto TCR Practice 1 30 min
09:30 09:55 Historic Touring Cars Practice 1 25 min
10:05 11:05 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Practice 1 1 hour
11:15 11:40 MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association Practice 2 25 min
13:05 13:25 HQ Holden Racing Practice 2 20 min
13:30 13:55 Turtle Wax Trans Am Practice 2 25 min
14:00 14:30 Supercheap Auto TCR Practice 2 30 min
14:40 15:00 Historic Touring Cars Qualifying 20 min
15:10 15:30 MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association Qualifying 20 min
15:40 16:00 Turtle Wax Trans Am Qualifying 20 min
16:10 16:30 HQ Holden Racing Qualifying 20 min
16:35 17:35 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Practice 2 1 hour
Saturday, April 16
07:20 07:40 MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association Race 1 20 min
07:50 08:10 Historic Touring Cars Race 1 20 min
08:20 08:40 HQ Holden Racing Race 1 20 min
09:30 10:10 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Practice 3 40 min
10:20 10:40 MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association Race 2 20 min
10:50 11:10 Historic Touring Cars Race 2 20 min
12:20 12:35 Supercheap Auto TCR Qualifying 1 15 min
12:40 12:50 Supercheap Auto TCR Qualifying 2 10 min
13:05 13:30 Turtle Wax Trans Am Race 1 25 min
13:40 14:00 MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association Race 3 20 min
14:10 14:30 HQ Holden Racing Race 2 20 min
14:45 15:15 Supercheap Auto TCR Race 1 30 min
15:30 15:55 Turtle Wax Trans Am Race 2 25 min
16:05 16:25 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying (Bottom 50%) 20 min
16:35 16:55 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying (Top 50%) 20 min
17:10 17:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Race 2 30 min
Sunday, April 17
07:30 07:50 Historic Touring Cars Race 3 20 min
08:00 08:20 HQ Holden Racing Race 3 20 min
08:50 09:10 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Warm Up 20 min
09:20 09:50 Turtle Wax Trans Am Race 3 30 min
10:10 10:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Race 3 30 min
11:15 17:15 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Feature Race 6 hours

All times local/AEST

