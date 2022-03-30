SA Premier wants Adelaide 500 to be annual Supercars finale

The Adelaide 500 could become the annual Repco Supercars Championship season finale for years to come if newly appointed South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has his way.

Last week, Labor came out on top of Liberal in the South Australian state election, paving the way for the Adelaide 500 to return this year.

Mr Malinauskas has committed to reviving the street race, and has taken a step closer to bringing that to fruition with the re-establishment of the South Australian Motor Sport Board.

Already, it’s been announced former Adelaide Oval CEO Andrew Daniels will chair the board.

Long-term, Mr Malinauskas said the Adelaide 500 is primed to be the Supercars season finale annually.

“Absolutely,” he told Speedcafe.com when asked if he wanted Supercars to close its season in Adelaide every year.

“We wanted it to either be the first race or the last race. We think changing to the last race of the year brings benefits from a South Australian perspective.

“February and March is already a very busy time in terms of the events schedule in South Australia. By bringing it to the beginning of December it stands alone.”

This year’s Adelaide 500 is slated for December 1-4, moving it away from its customary ‘Mad March’ date.

However, its place as the season finale is arguably more in line with early traditions.

From 1985 to 1995, the Australian Grand Prix at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit formed the final round of the Formula 1 season, albeit in October or November.

Mr Malinauskas indicated the post-season Supercars Gala would be a welcomed addition to the event too.

“We want the Barry Sheene Medal to be awarded here, we want the festivities of it being the last race to be a really great experience for the teams and the drivers,” Premier Malinauskas explained.

“Regardless of whether or not the final races is the season decider, it would be an opportunity for all motorsport fans across the country to be here in early December in great weather in the lead up to Christmas, celebrating motorsport and everything Adelaide has to offer.

“All options are on the table. We are ambitious. I would say to all your readers, book your flights, book your accommodation before the prices spike.”