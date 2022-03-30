RLLR reveals green Gateway livery for Rahal IndyCar

Graham Rahal will race in the green hues of iPacket when the IndyCar field reaches Gateway Motorsports Park in August.

The “leading provider of digital vehicle presentation and delivery solutions for the automotive industry” has been unveiled as the primary backer of the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry at Gateway.

It is also associate sponsor for the rest of the campaign, as RLLR employs a rolling sponsorship model for Car #15.

Rahal finished seventh in the opening race of the season at St Petersburg, but did not make the chequered flag at Texas Motor Speedway.

The six-time race winner had hauled his way from 26th to 10th on merit, before he and Helio Castroneves were taken out by Devlin DeFrancesco just past the halfway mark.

Rahal was classified 22nd in the end and has dropped to 12th in the series, ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 8-10 (local time).