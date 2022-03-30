Percat lands Audi Bathurst 12 Hour drive

Nick Percat will contest the top class of the 2022 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour in an Audi run by Team BRM.

Percat will join BRM’s S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship winner, Joey Mawson, and a Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS regular in Mark Rosser for the once-around-the-clock race.

The 2022-spec R8 LMS GT3 will be the fourth make of car which he has driven in a Bathurst 12 Hour, after steering a Lamborghini in 2016, a Ferrari in 2019, and a MARC Car in the Invitational class in 2020.

However, the BRM connection is nothing new, Percat having competed in Carrera Cup, Formula Ford, and Formula 3 with the squad in the past.

“It’s exciting to be driving with Mark Rosser, but also the whole team at BRM – I’ve got good history with the team with Porsche Carrera Cup,” said the 2011 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“When Mark Rundle [team boss] rang and asked if I would be interested, and suggested I had a chat to Mark [Rosser] about driving his car, it was a pretty easy decision to be honest.

“The MARC Car was awesome fun and I’ve had a bit of experience in the HubAuto [Corsa] Ferrari before that.

“The Audis have always been quite strong at Bathurst and the best thing is there will be plenty of other Audis on the grid with some handy steerers. We know we’ll have the tools to do the job.

“We’ll be aiming for a clean weekend. For Mark it’s cool to be driving his baby around there in an iconic event. It will be good to give him some advice, get up to speed and really enjoy the weekend.”

Mawson will be a debutant in the Bathurst 12 Hour, although he has tin top experience in Carrera Cup/Supercup both in Australia and abroad.

“It’s been a dream of mine to race at the 12 Hour,” he said.

“I’ve been there many times watching as a fan, so to be on the other side of the fence this time and racing at such an iconic track is something I’m very excited about.

“I’m looking forward to working with Mark and Nick to make sure we can all have a really strong weekend, the ingredients are in place for us to do just that.

“I have to say a massive thanks to Mark Rosser and the team for giving me this opportunity, I can’t wait to work with them again and get stuck into the weekend.”

Rosser, who joined GT World Challenge last year and has thus raced in an Audi R8 at Mount Panorama, sees this year’s GT3 enduro as a rare opportunity, in light of the top class being Pro-Am again this time around.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with two amazing drivers for such a big event – especially since being a Pro-Am event this year, realistically it’s my only chance ever of winning something so prestigious,” he noted.

“It’s great to keep everything within the BRM family too, and being from South Australia, I have been a fan of Nick’s successful career.

“As a Bathurst winner and experienced steerer, he is a valuable asset to have on board with the team. Joey is such an exceptional talent – and even more importantly great guy – who just needs his lucky break to make it to the big league, and I’m confident he will hold his own against the best of the pro drivers in the field.

“I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from them both so I can continue my development as a driver, and really have a red hot go at taking out the event.”

BRM’s entry, which will carry backing from Catan and What do you Meme?, is separate to the minimum six Audis which Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia has committed to running.

The 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on May 13-15.