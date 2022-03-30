> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Argentina

Michelin

By Michelin

Wednesday 30th March, 2022 - 9:56am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 3 of MotoGP in Argentina this weekend (April 1-3).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]