Hire A Hubby livery for Youlden Porsche

Tekworkx Motorsport team-mates Luke Youlden and Max Vidau have shown off their liveries for the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

Hire A Hubby has taken naming rights on Youlden’s #53 entry, while Tyrepower is the major backer of Vidau’s #72.

“I’m excited to have all my sponsors on board for this season, Hire A Hubby, Entertainment Park – who are a really fun facility in Sydney – Porsche Centre Sydney South and Bondi Carpet,” said Youlden.

“If anyone is looking for some work helping people out, Hire A Hubby is actively recruiting people to ‘become a Hubby’ at the moment.”

Carrera Cup Australia’s first round using the new Type 992 cars will unfold on April 7-10 in support of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, held on a revised Albert Park layout.

“The Australia Grand Prix is a very big event for Porsche as a whole, they will be doing a lot around the event and there are some cool activations ready to go,” said Youlden, 44.

“I’ll also be at the wheel of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S for the speed comparison which is always a fan favourite event between sessions.

“In Carrera Cup Australia it will be a record-breaking weekend, the changes to the track mean we will be obliterating any previous track records.

“Everyone is keen to see how the updates translate when we actually get on track.

“In terms of the new car it suits my driving style a bit better than last year.

“You can be a lot more aggressive and through testing we’re finding that we are quite quick.

“The Tekworkx crew and I have done everything we can to be competitive. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out at the Grand Prix.”

Added Vidau: “Starting the year on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit is really cool and it will be good to finally do some racing on it. I was there when COVID struck on the Thursday in 2020, so I never got the opportunity to actually race.

“The 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car is awesome, it feels a lot more like a GT car and requires a slightly different driving style.

“It’s still very much a Porsche and awesome fun to drive, I’ve been having a lot of fun learning all the aspects of it.

“I’m excited to see how it goes on the new track, with the changes they made to the circuit it will certainly be a lot more flowing, quite suited to both F1 and the new Porsche Cup cars.

“Our car should be fast judging by testing, so we’ll be looking to roll out the gate quickly.”

There will be four Carrera Cup races across the event – two on the Friday, and one each on the Saturday and Sunday.