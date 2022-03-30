Freight delay impacts MotoGP teams ahead of Argentina GP

A handful of MotoGP teams are facing a tight turnaround ahead of this weekend’s Argentina Grand Prix after a technical problem for a freight plane.

Italy’s Sky Sport reports that one of the planes which was carrying goods from Indonesia, where Round 2 was held on March 18-20, became stuck in Kenya due to a mechanical issue.

Most teams are unaffected, given there were several planes taking the equipment for the three classes to South America, but some are said to have the majority of their cargo on that which was delayed in Kenya.

Fortunately, there will be no impact on track activity, which begins on Friday (local time), with the hitch apparently now overcome.

However, some crews will have a particularly busy Thursday afternoon setting up in their garages and the paddock, given their equipment will have only just arrived.

This year’s Argentina Grand Prix is the first since 2019, with the nation missing out for the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MotoGP field will be arriving to a somewhat different Termas de Rio Hondo, given a major fire destroyed the previous pit facilities in February 2021.

Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini currently leads the riders’ championship after winning Round 1 in Qatar on a year-old Ducati, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing holds sway in the teams’ standings, and KTM is also on top in the constructors’.