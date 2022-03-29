New look for McLaughlin IndyCar at Long Beach

Scott McLaughlin will have yet another new look when the IndyCar Series resumes next week at Long Beach.

The #3 Team Penske car will carry primary backing from Snap-On Tools, with red and black hues, per his entry’s rolling sponsorship model.

It will be the New Zealander’s third livery in as many races but, coincidentally enough, looks like an inversion of team-mate Will Power’s Verizon car.

McLaughlin will arrive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach as series leader after a career-first IndyCar race win at St Petersburg and a second placing at Texas Motor Speedway.

It was at the latter that he led three quarters of the race but was beaten to the chequered flag by Josef Newgarden by 0.0669s.

Power made it a Penske one-two-four at the Fort Worth oval, and the same applies in the series standings, albeit with the Australian second and American Newgarden fourth.

The Long Beach event takes place from April 8-10 (local time).