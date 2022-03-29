Hulkenberg still hopeful of full-time F1 return

Nico Hulkenberg has not given up on the dream of making a full time return to the Formula 1 grid.

The German deputised for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix after the four-time world champion recorded a positive result to a COVID-19 test.

Vettel recorded a positive result in the days prior to the season-opener in Bahrain and did not recover in time to compete in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

That saw Hulkenberg remain in the car, his fourth COVID-related cameo since missing out on a seat at the end of the 2019 season.

However, the 34-year-old remains hopeful that a more permanent seat might be found, as was the case for Kevin Magnussen after his place on the F1 grid seemingly disappeared at the end of 2020.

“Yes, of course, if there is a good opportunity, definitely I’m up for it,” Hulkenberg said when Speedcafe.com asked if he held out hope of a permanent F1 return.

“Having been away, and having done Bahrain, the rush of the qualifying, the excitement of the race, the battling on Lap 1, there is a lot of great things that happen in Formula 1.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he added.

“So if the right opportunity is there, of course, but that’s not going to be an easy task.”

Hulkenberg made his Formula 1 debut with Williams in 2010, snagging a surprise pole position at that year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

He then sat out 2011 as test driver for Force India, before moving into a race seat for 2012, remaining there until the end of 2016.

For 2017, he joined Renault, only to be replaced at the Anglo-French operation by Esteban Ocon for 2020.

In a career that has spanned 184 weekends, he remains yet to stand on the Formula 1 podium.