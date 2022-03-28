VIDEO: Chastain takes maiden Cup Series race win in dramatic finish
Van Gisbergen refutes suggestions of ‘mental advantage’
Sainz, Ferrari critical of F1 race control over slow Safety Car call
Waters unapologetic for ‘racing hard’ with Slade
Ricciardo suspects driveshaft ended his Saudi GP
Albon hit with grid penalty for Australian Grand Prix
Gen3 driver line-up confirmed for Tasmania test
Stewards investigating final laps of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Verstappen played long game in Leclerc battle
Results: Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Verstappen outsmarts Leclerc in Saudi thriller
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]