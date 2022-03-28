> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Chastain takes maiden Cup Series race win in dramatic finish

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th March, 2022 - 12:04pm

Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas as Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain broke through for his first victory.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]