> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th March, 2022 - 6:00am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 50
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.549s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +8.097s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +10.800s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +32.732s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +56.017s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +56.124s
8 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +62.946s
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +64.308s
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +73.948s
11 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +82.215s
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team +91.742s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
16 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNF
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team DNF
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri DNS

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]