Starting Grid: Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th March, 2022 - 10:29pm
Pos Num Driver Team Time
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:28.200
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:28.225
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:28.402
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:28.461
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:29.068
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:29.104
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:29.147
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:29.183
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.254
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:29.588
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:29.651
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:29.819
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:31.009
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:29.773
15 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:30.343
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:30.492
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 1:30.543
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:31.817
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri

Notes:

Penalties:

The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix begins at 04:00 AEDT tonight (Monday morning).

