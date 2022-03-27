Schumacher taken to medical centre after massive qualifying crash

Mick Schumacher suffered a highspeed crash during Qualifying for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The German had progressed to Qualifying 2 during which he ran wide at Turn 10, mounting the kerbing at Turn 11.

That fired him back across the road into a bare concrete wall, tearing the wheels off the right-hand-side and splitting the car in half.

Schumacher remained in the car for some time, medical crews attending the scene quickly.

The team confirmed he was conscious and talking with the medical team before being transferred to an ambulance and taken to the circuit medical centre.

An update from the team advised Schumacher appeared physically fine, spoke with his mother, and was airlifted to hospital for precautionary scans

A statement from the FIA confirmed:

“The FIA advises that an incident occurred during Qualifying for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today, 26/03/22, involving car #47, Mick Schumacher.

“Assessment at the Medical Centre revealed no injuries, and he has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks.”

The incident triggered an immediate red flag with just under five minutes remaining on the clock in Qualifying 2.