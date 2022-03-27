> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th March, 2022 - 6:19am
Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q2
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:29.705 1:28.924 1:28.200
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:29.039 1:28.780 1:28.225
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:28.855 1:28.686 1:28.402
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:28.928 1:28.945 1:28.461
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:30.093 1:29.584 1:29.068
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:29.680 1:29.618 1:29.104
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:29.978 1:29.295 1:29.147
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:29.683 1:29.404 1:29.183
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.891 1:29.418 1:29.254
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:29.831 1:29.546 1:29.588
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:29.957 1:29.651
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:30.009 1:29.773
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:29.978 1:29.819
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:30.167 1:29.920
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:30.256 1:31.009
16 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:30.343
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:30.492
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 1:30.543
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:31.817
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 0:00.000

