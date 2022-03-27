> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th March, 2022 - 2:21am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:29.735
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 1:29.768 +0.033s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 15 1:29.833 +0.098s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 21 1:30.009 +0.274s
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 21 1:30.030 +0.295s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 15 1:30.139 +0.404s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 11 1:30.148 +0.413s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 17 1:30.262 +0.527s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 16 1:30.296 +0.561s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:30.415 +0.680s
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:30.707 +0.972s
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 16 1:30.765 +1.030s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:30.946 +1.211s
14 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 14 1:30.983 +1.248s
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:31.067 +1.332s
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 15 1:31.186 +1.451s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15 1:31.374 +1.639s
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:31.424 +1.689s
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 16 1:31.529 +1.794s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 13 1:31.992 +2.257s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]