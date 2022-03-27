Race 4 red flagged due to Le Brocq-Heimgartner crash

Race 4 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains has been suspended due to an opening lap crash.

Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat appeared to interlock wheels when they made contact just outside the top 10 as the field poured through Turn 7, breaking the former’s steering.

Both appeared to reach the tyre barriers which line the pit wall, with Le Brocq’s #34 Truck Assist ZB Commodore possibly having sustained significant frontal damage.

The Matt Stone Racing driver is out of his car, but Brad Jones Racing’s Heimgartner has stayed in the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore in the hope of proceeding.

The reason for the red flag, however, is to reset the safety barriers.

Le Brocq, who is supposed to start on the front row in Race 5 later in the day, said of his physical condition, “Yeah, all good, just a little bit winded.

“It’s no good. I feel sorry for all the team and everything. It’s very unfortunate.

“I just hope we can get it fixed for the next one. It’s been a tough start.”

On the incident, he explained, “I haven’t seen the replay.

“I thought I had enough overlap on Andre. Yeah look, I don’t know.

“I think Andre just came across the front of it. We’ve had unfortunate wheel lock there. Just grabbed my front tyre and I think as good as it engaged with his rear tyre it just broke the steering I think.

“I don’t know, it’s a shame. Didn’t want that to happen.

“We just wanted to get through this race cleanly and actually get some race running and see what the car felt like.

“It’s unfortunate, but hopefully we can get it fixed.”

Broc Feeney was leading at the time of the stoppage after besting Red Bull Ampol Racing team-mate Shane van Gisbergen when they got away from the front row.

He was about half a second up on #97 when a Safety Car was called initially.

Time-certainty is one lap after 13:48 local time/AEDT.

Update 13:18 AEDT

5-minute signal.

Update 13:22 AEDT

Time-certainty extended by 15 minutes (14:30 LT + 1 lap).

Update 13:23 AEDT

Race restarts from Safety Car conditions.

Update 13:30 AEDT

No further action – Lap 1 incident Cars 34 & 8.

More to follow