Haas confirms Schumacher withdrawal from Saudi GP

Haas will field just one car after the team elected to withdraw Mick Schumacher from the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The German crashed heavily during the second phase of the three-part knock out Qualifying session on Saturday.

Running wide at Turn 10, Schumacher’s car mounted the kerb at Turn 11 which speared him hard left into the concrete barrier.

He then slid down the road beyond Turn 12 where he came to rest on the opposite side of the track.

Initially seen to by the FIA medical crew, he was first taken to the medical centre before being airlifted to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for precautionary scans.

“The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries, he’s in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands at the moment,” said team boss Guenther Steiner

“There is a possibility that he’ll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow.”

Concerns for Schumacher’s well-being were paramount in the moments immediately following the crash.

Valtteri Bottas was the first on the scene, the Alfa Romeo Sauber driver stopping and getting the thumbs up from his peer before carrying on.

Schumacher then remained in the car until medical crews arrived who assessed the 23-year-old before he was transferred into a waiting ambulance.

He remained conscious throughout and was able to speak with doctors upon their arrival at the scene before he was transferred to the circuit’s medical centre.

There, Steiner revealed he spoke with his mother before being airlifted to hospital.

His crash triggered a 57-minute delay in proceedings, the session finally resuming with Sergio Perez taking the first pole of his F1 career.

He’ll head a 19-car grid with the absence of Schumacher, though many expect Lewis Hamilton to opt for a pit lane start after qualifying 16th.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gets underway at 04:00 AEDT on Monday morning.