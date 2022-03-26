Van Gisbergen wins Race 3 in Tasmania, Mostert 23rd

Shane van Gisbergen has won Race 3 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains while Chaz Mostert lost the lead in the standings after a tangle with Mark Winterbottom.

Van Gisbergen won the first race of the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint by almost three seconds, coming from fifth on the grid after some aggressive driving in the #97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore.

Will Davison started and finished second in the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team entry, while Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters brought the #6 Monster Energy Mustang home in third.

Mostert began the 44-lapper on the back foot after qualifying only 13th, and was running 10th when he got caught up in an incident between Winterbottom and David Reynolds in the final eight laps.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver had to pit for a new tyre on the mangled right-front corner of his #25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore and eventually got home three laps down in 23rd position.

In the championship, van Gisbergen is back on top with a 17-point margin over Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang), who salvaged sixth in Race 3 from well down in the field, while Mostert has dropped to fifth on the table at 49 points off the pace.

Back when the lights went out, Davison (#17 Mustang) made the better launch of the front row starters but got held wide by pole-sitter Waters at Turn 2 and dropped to third, behind Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore).

Davison reclaimed second spot as they ran down the back straight, and Kostecki wore a nudge from a strong-starting van Gisbergen when he covered to prevent the loss of any more positions at Turn 6.

Behind them, Scott Pye (#20 Seiko 5 ZB Commodore) and Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) were chopping and changing position, with the former prevailing in that battle for fifth after a handful of laps.

Van Gisbergen had a dive at Kostecki on at Turn 6 on Lap 5 and eventually made the move for third stick when they got back around to Turn 2, before setting his sights on Davison.

The 2021 champion pulled off the pass of the #17 Mustang when they ran down the back straight on Lap 10, as Waters moved his advantage at the head of the field beyond a full second.

However, van Gisbergen reeled him in over the next few laps, and was soon on the tail of the #6 Mustang.

He gave Waters a bump as they exited the Hairpin on Lap 17, and there was more contact as they dragged down the back straight, before #97 took over the race lead into Turn 6.

Davison was 0.9s from the lead when he pitted from third spot at the end of that lap, and Waters had dropped to 0.8s off the back of van Gisbergen when he stopped on Lap 18, with both taking fresh rears.

Van Gisbergen was into the lane another lap later, also taking rears only, and he got back out just ahead of Davison, who had jumped Waters in the cycle courtesy of possibly the undercut but also a quicker service.

Mostert had clawed his way into the top 10 before the pit cycle was on in earnest, and he went until Lap 25 before stopping for another pair of rear tyres.

Once the cycle was done on Lap 31, van Gisbergen led by almost a second over Davison, with Waters more than three seconds off the lead in third.

Kostecki sat fourth, from Pye, Feeney, and De Pasquale, who had been shuffled back to 20th in the cut and thrust of the opening laps before taking an early pit stop.

Rounding out the top 10 at the time were Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore), and Mostert.

The latter three were at the centre of major drama on Lap 37 when Winterbottom tried to set up a move on Reynolds down the back straight, but succeeded only in making contact which turned both of them around exiting the Hairpin.

Mostert could not avoid contact with Winterbottom, who would soon be slapped with a 15-second time penalty for his part in the incident, as van Gisbergen continued to stretch his lead.

In the end, the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver took the chequered flag 2.83s up on Davison at the head of the field, and 6.29s clear of Waters.

Kostecki finished fourth, Feeney fifth, and De Pasquale sixth, making his tyres last despite the super soft compound being used for the first time at Symmons Plains this weekend.

Pye slipped to seventh all-told, Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) managed eighth despite a slow pit stop, Lee Holdsworth (#10 Penrite Mustang) got to ninth from 21st on the grid, and Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist Mustang) rounded out the top 10.

Winterbottom was officially classified 18th and Reynolds ended up 21st, meaning he misses out also on the five bonus points for setting the fastest lap.

Nick Percat finished six laps down in 24th after incurring steering damage in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore, with Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist ZB Commodore) the sole DNF after also getting caught up in an early stoush.

The Supercars Championship field is next on-track tomorrow morning for back-to-back qualifying sessions from 10:35 local time/AEDT.

Championship points to follow

Results: Race 3, Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 44 38:54.6722 2 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 44 38:57.5024 3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 44 39:00.9578 4 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:03.5332 5 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:06.3698 6 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 44 39:08.4139 7 20 Team 18 Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:10.7505 8 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:10.7728 9 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 44 39:13.7262 10 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:14.0240 11 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 44 39:14.2354 12 5 Opposite Lock Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 44 39:16.7584 13 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:19.4066 14 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 44 39:23.8456 15 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:29.7609 16 76 PremiAir Subway Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:31.7391 17 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:34.6977 18 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:38.4557 19 96 Automotive Superstore Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:41.8393 20 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 44 39:43.8950 21 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 44 39:45.4189 22 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 43 39:35.5812 23 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 41 39:05.8649 24 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 38 39:29.3139 NC 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 34 37:55.2864

Fastest lap (no bonus): David Reynolds, 0:51.6935s, Lap 12